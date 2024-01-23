"This CANNOT Happen Again." Pope Francis' Time of Confusion Will End

Faithful Catholics have never endured a more confusing time in the Church — where bishops in places of honor and trust act dishonorably and untrustworthy. In fact, the past decade under Pope Francis has been especially disorienting, scandalizing faithful Catholics across the world. Amdist all the confusion and diabolic disorientation, John-Henry Westen asks Fr. Charles Murr point blank: “What do we do?”

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/unpacking-pope-francis-opinion-of-an-empty-hell/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten