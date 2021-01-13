This Capitol protestor tried to stop windows from being broken
Wed Jan 13, 2021 - 9:25 pm EST
In This Episode
“Joseph” was a protestor who was at the Capitol on January 6. He said he believes there were some shady characters who didn’t seem like typical Trump supporters there, and that other rally-goers believed them to be Antifa.
