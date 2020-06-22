Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

This chastisement is largely due to Catholics not living their faith

Mon Jun 22, 2020 - 2:20 pm EST

In This Episode

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

 

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show originally aired on 6.11.2020 and re-aired on 6.22.2020. In today’s episode, Mother focuses on the importance of Catholics truly living their faith. Catholics need to truly live their faith in their lives, not just go to mass on Sunday. Mother also speaks about the destruction of the family and practical tips for restoring the family and faith to our culture.

 

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

 

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live here.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL