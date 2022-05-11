LifeSite will be on the ground at the Canadian March for Life on Thursday, May 12
This Christian healthcare center is leading the fight to reform insurance

LSNTV health correspondent AnneMarie Schieber visits Christian Healthcare Centers in Newaygo, Michigan, a direct primary care organization offering monthly memberships without any health insurance required, which comes as a godsend to underserved and uninsured patients in the area.

LSNTVMay 11, 2022

