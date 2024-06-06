Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

This homeschooling Catholic mom of 12 serves 50k people in Ethiopia

Marcia Erickson and her husband, Sefinew Birhan Mengistu, and co-founders/co-directors Deanne and Andrew Knife of the Grace Center Foundation work together to serve the poorest of the poor in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia. They created the nation’s first emergency number, which is focused on preventing child abandonment and abortion. The center helps families stay together and provide solutions like day care for women who might otherwise feel forced to abandon their children, serving an estimated 2,600 women and children on a quarterly basis. Watch now to learn firsthand how even in a region riven with discord pro-lifers with a heart for Christ can make a difference and build a culture of life.

To support the work of Grace Center Foundation, please visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/gracecenter

June 6, 2024

