This inspiring 90-day men’s program aims to prep men as soldiers for the Church in crisis

Are you a Catholic man who wants to grow in humility and steel yourself to become a soldier in the war for the soul of the Church raging right now? If you are, Exodus 90 is a new spiritual program you should to look into. James Baxter is a former seminarian who helped bring Exodus 90 to reality. He spoke with me about his inspiring work on this week’s John-Henry Westen Show.
