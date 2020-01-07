Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

This inspiring 90-day men’s program aims to prep men as soldiers for the Church in crisis

Tue Jan 7, 2020 - 4:33 pm EST

Are you a Catholic man who wants to grow in humility and steel yourself to become a soldier in the war for the soul of the Church raging right now? If you are, Exodus 90 is a new spiritual program you should to look into. James Baxter is a former seminarian who helped bring Exodus 90 to reality. He spoke with me about his inspiring work on this week’s John-Henry Westen Show.

