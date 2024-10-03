Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

This is THE issue of the 2024 election

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

October 3, 2024

38:22

Bishop Strickland unpacks Pope Francis' new 'all religions are a path to God' agenda

16:38

On the line: Our freedom, families, jobs, and even our lives

23:53

YouTube piano star Brendan Kavanagh shares his Catholic faith, love for Latin Mass

19:56

HAPPENING NOW | Fed cuts rates for the first time in YEARS – race to buy gold!

37:31

The surprising truth: Jesus taught the Apostles the Roman Canon – Eucharistic Prayer #1!

30:53

Exorcisms, the culture of death, and fighting human trafficking

42:25

FULL STORY | Here’s why Bishop Strickland was CANCELED

1:09:33

Gaza's hidden horror: Christian churches bombed, women beaten, homes stolen

28:13

Is it biblical to say Mary is a co-redeemer with Christ?

33:22

Downplaying Fatima? | Vatican's HUGE shift on Marian apparitions

36:33

Elon Musk and his family of 12 MUST become Catholic | here's why

