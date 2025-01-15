Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

THIS is the key to creating beautiful Catholic art

For centuries, Catholic artists like Caravaggio and, more recently, Mel Gibson have produced beautiful works of art masterfully showcasing the faith despite personal struggles. But living a virtuous life leads to the creation of greater art.

In this episode of Faith and Reason, sacred artist and provost of Pontifex University David Clayton recalls his incredible conversion story from an atheist to a devout Catholic through the guidance of a colleague and the integration of his artwork with the faith. The panel also discusses the unique role art plays in revealing the beauty and truth of the Catholic faith, the vocation of an artist, and more.

January 15, 2025

