This is the moment EVERYTHING CHANGED in the Church

Fr. Charles Murr reveals the hidden turning point after Vatican II: a mandatory retirement wave and the influence of Cardinal Sebastiano Baggio, a suspected Freemason, led to the overnight replacement of bishops worldwide.

This structural takeover swapped shepherds for CEOs, doctrine for negotiation, and universal worship for a fragmented, corporate model of Church governance. This engineered shift explains today’s crisis of faith, authority, and Catholic identity.

