This is why the Catholic Bible has more books than the Protestant Bible

In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads from Francis Ripley's This is The Faith to help explain why translations of the Bible used by Catholics have more Old Testament books than translations used by Protestants.

Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 16, 2022

Mother Miriam Live

