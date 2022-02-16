This is why the Catholic Bible has more books than the Protestant Bible
In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads from Francis Ripley's This is The Faith to help explain why translations of the Bible used by Catholics have more Old Testament books than translations used by Protestants.
Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 16, 2022
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Recent VideosSee More
-
This is why the Catholic Bible has more books than the Protestant Bible
-
God is the author of Scripture through His inspiration of human writers
-
-
We cannot keep the faith to ourselves, especially in this day and age
-
The authenticity and historical truth of the Gospels are very well-attested