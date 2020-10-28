Podcast Image

This man exposed body part selling, rapes, and trafficking in the abortion industry: the media ignored him

Wed Oct 28, 2020 - 4:02 pm EST

In This Episode

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Mark Crutcher, the pioneer of going undercover to expose the abortion industry, joins Jonathon to discuss the pro-life movement today, what pro-lifers really need to be focusing on, and what the 2020 election means for the pro-life movement. 

 

In 1999, his group exposed the illegal sale of baby body parts by Planned Parenthood and other abortion facilities. They also exposed the abuse and assault that occurs at abortion clinics as well as the industries cover-up of statutory rape. 

 

“The war is not between the pro-life side and the pro-abortion side. The war is between the pro-abortion side and the babies… It’s the babies that wind up in the dumpster.” Crutcher continues, “Basically, what we are is mercenaries. We signed up to fight on the side of those who can’t fight for themselves. That’s what we are.”

