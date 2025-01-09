Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

This order of nuns is THRIVING | Sister Wilhelmina

Sister Misericordia of the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles in Gower, Missouri, offers insight into the traditional order’s structured daily routine, which centers around the Traditional Latin Mass and the reciting of ancient chants as well as hard work and a strict fasting discipline. Misericordia also discusses the international attention the discovery of Sister Wilhelmina’s incorrupt body has brought to the order, the holy nun’s devotion to the Traditional Latin Mass, her legacy as an African American founder of the order, and more.

January 9, 2025

