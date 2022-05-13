The John-Henry Westen Show

This rapper has lyrics you will want your kids to memorize

John-Henry interviews Catholic rapper Fawaz Yasi, stage name 'E-Knock,' about his life story, the challenges that come with being a Christian artist, and his new pro-life song. E-Knock's first album, titled 'Traditionis,' was released in March of this year.

The John-Henry Westen ShowMay 13, 2022

