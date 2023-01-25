LifeSiteNews Internship Applications Now Open for Spring & Summer 2023
APPLY NOW
The John-Henry Westen Show

This real exorcist is revealing details on driving out Satan

From atheist to Catholic exorcist, Fr. Carlos Martins is a powerful example of faithful priests who are fighting to drive out Satan and forces of darkness. Fr. Martins chilling new interview with LifeSiteNews's John-Henry Westen discusses everything you’ve ever wanted to know about exorcisms, including: human possession, the exorcism process, how Catholics can protect themselves against the forces of evil, what's at stake in our spiritual warfare, and so much more. Satan and his army of demons are fighting for your eternal soul. Are you fighting back? FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 25, 2023

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More