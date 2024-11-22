Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

THREATS of World War III, Vatican Controversies, and the Hope Amid Chaos

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, the panel discusses the latest global and spiritual crises, including the heightened fear of World War III following President Joe Biden’s decision to allow long-range missile strikes into Russia. Also addressed are the Vatican’s approval of a controversial Mayan rite of Mass and the appointment of a new papal preacher with radical views on homosexuality that contradict Church teaching. Amid all this chaos, the panel emphasizes the power of prayer and the enduring hope found in faith-driven resistance to injustice.

November 22, 2024

