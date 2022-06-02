LSNTV

Time is now for 'Biblical events' to end abortion in America: Catholic priest

Thousands of priests and lay Catholics rallied together at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento, California on May 28 to pray the rosary for priests and the pro-life direction of the United States. The event's leaders and attendees spoke to LifeSiteNews' Ashley Sadler about the state of the world.

