Time is NOW for ‘shock troops’ to fight for Christ | Jeff Gunnarson

Jeff Gunnarson, president of Campaign Life Coalition in Canada, presented a powerful call to action to all faithful Catholics at the 2023 Rome Life Forum, explaining that “shock troops” of prayer and action are needed to fight for Christ and His Church. Gunnarson states that these prayer warriors can be found at the parish level and can lead others in the Church to resist the world’s tyranny with their lives of prayer and virtue. Gunnarson explains how targeted and intentional support of spiritual prayer warriors at the local level will be one of the Catholic Church’s most powerful assets in the battle to save Western civilization and build a culture of life.

