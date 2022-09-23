Time management tool inspired by St. Thomas Aquinas brings peace to those with chaotic schedules
Join Jim Hale in this first segment of LifeSiteNews's 'Good News Friday' feature to see how today's culture warriors are using Hickman's process to transform their lives and live out the Gospel. Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life! https://give.lifesitenews.com/
LSNTVSeptember 23, 2022
Recent VideosSee More
-
Urgent message from John-Henry Westen: Help launch LifeSite into the next 25 years
-
Time management tool inspired by St. Thomas Aquinas brings peace to those with chaotic schedules
-
Catholics lead pilgrimage from Virginia to DC asking bishops to allow Latin Mass again
-
Defeating the woke left begins with 'biblical Christianity': Jewish philosopher
-
DISGRACEFUL: Pro-LGBT priest jokes about Eucharist flying off table at outdoor 'Mass'