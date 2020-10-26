To vote for the democrats is to vote ‘for the devil’s plan’

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 9.4.2020 and re-aired on 10.26.2020. Mother shares the Democratic party’s platform, focusing on the party’s explicit support for abortion. Mother reminds listeners that Catholics who vote for a Democrat are supporting the murder of innocent life which is a sin.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Never miss a show! Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live email updates here.