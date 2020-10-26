Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

To vote for the democrats is to vote ‘for the devil’s plan’

Mon Oct 26, 2020 - 11:36 am EST

In This Episode

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 9.4.2020 and re-aired on 10.26.2020. Mother shares the Democratic party’s platform, focusing on the party’s explicit support for abortion. Mother reminds listeners that Catholics who vote for a Democrat are supporting the murder of innocent life which is a sin.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Never miss a show! Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live email updates here.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL