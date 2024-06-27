Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ prophecy of coming AI tyranny uncovered

J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic trilogy “The Lord of the Rings” contains a terrifying hidden prophecy of a coming anti-human AI dictatorship in which only the Catholic Church can give us the weapons we need to save Western Civilization.

Join Paul List as he uncovers these coded warnings in Tolkien’s wider universe at the center of which is the Catholic Church and the Traditional Latin Mass – the White Tree of Gondor.

