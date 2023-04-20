TOMORROW: SCOTUS Rules on Powerful Abortion Drug Mifepristone

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) is ruling in a landmark case with nationwide consequences in the pro-life movement. The powerful abortion drug, mifepristone, is responsible for killing countless babies by drugging the mother at home. Now, the Supreme Court will rule on whether these drugs can be distributed in even more pervasive ways — with powerful anti-life lobbyists within the FDA pushing for greater access. All eyes are watching the Supreme Court.

