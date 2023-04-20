Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

TOMORROW: SCOTUS Rules on Powerful Abortion Drug Mifepristone

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) is ruling in a landmark case with nationwide consequences in the pro-life movement. The powerful abortion drug, mifepristone, is responsible for killing countless babies by drugging the mother at home. Now, the Supreme Court will rule on whether these drugs can be distributed in even more pervasive ways — with powerful anti-life lobbyists within the FDA pushing for greater access. All eyes are watching the Supreme Court.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 20, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

TOMORROW: SCOTUS Rules on Powerful Abortion Drug Mifepristone

Recent Videos
0:03:40

God's glory REVEALED in new Christendom College chapel

Recent Videos
0:03:11

URGENT: Dying pregnant mother choosing life, LifeSite family rushing to aid

Recent Videos
0:08:44

Top Exorcist: Marian prophecies are coming True. Prepare for spiritual warfare NOW

Recent Videos
0:07:43

SPECIAL REPORT: Pro-life Activist Fr. Fidelis' Heroic Witness, Facing Prison

Recent Videos
0:07:52

HORRIFYING: 100+ Babies Murdered in America's Capitol

Recent Videos
0:12:49

BREAKING: Pope Francis' Vatican advancing new shaman mass?

Recent Videos
0:02:47

Introducing LifeSiteNews' all-new video page

Recent Videos
0:38:19

‘Make love, not war’: The false promises & fallout of the sexual revolution

Recent Videos
0:25:33

New revelations of a former abortionist: Holocaust made me pro-life

Recent Videos
0:05:20

Where charity & love prevail: Kenya's children need your help

Recent Videos
0:30:25

WARNING: ‘Spiritual poisons’ stemming from Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...