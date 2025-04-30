Top 5 picks for Pope—Their beliefs and agendas EXPOSED

John-Henry Westen takes a look at the five most likely candidates to succeed Pope Francis: Cardinal Zuppi, Aveline, Tagle, Parolin, and Tolentino de Mendonça – exposing their records on doctrinal compromise, synodality, and moral relativism. With many supporting positions that contradict Catholic teaching, we see a warning that the next conclave could intensify the Church’s crisis. John-Henry Westen urges Catholics not to presume the Holy Spirit guarantees a faithful pope, emphasizing prayer, fasting, and vigilance in this pivotal moment for the future of the Church.

