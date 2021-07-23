Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Top American doctor: COVID shots are ‘obsolete,’ dangerous, must be shut down

Fri Jul 23, 2021 - 2:36 pm EST

In This Episode

John Henry speaks with Dr. Peter A. McCullough, one of the most qualified physicians on COVID-19 in the United States. They talk about the coronavirus vaccines and the censorship and bans of effective early treatments.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL