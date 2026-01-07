Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Top Vatican insider RISKS EVERYTHING to denounce synodality as NOT CATHOLIC

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

Doctrinal confusion grows within the Catholic Church, as discussed in this conversation referencing insights from Professor William Thomas’ recent warnings about modernism and ambiguity from Church leaders. The panel discusses how silence, compromise, and contradictory messaging, especially on issues like sexuality, migration, and ecclesial reform, are eroding trust among the faithful. The conversation critiques the replacement of clear, revealed truth with emotion-driven theology and political convenience, arguing this shift contributes to the unraveling of moral and spiritual coherence. Referencing Venezuela, the hosts examine how Catholic social teaching is often selectively applied, depending on the political climate. The episode calls for renewed moral courage, fidelity to tradition, and resistance to the theological drift reshaping the Church from within.

January 7, 2026

