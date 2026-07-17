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Traditional Catholic response to Cupich's suicide distortion

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Cardinal Blase Cupich has erected the first U.S. Catholic cemetery memorial dedicated to suicide, framing it as an evolution in the Church’s understanding. But is it mercy — or is it a dangerous distortion of Catholic teaching?

John-Henry Westen responds with the traditional Catholic teaching that the cardinal’s press release conveniently omits. Suicide is a grave moral matter. But the Church has never taught that every person who dies by suicide is necessarily condemned. Mental illness, depression, and diminished capacity are taken into account. Judgment belongs to God alone.

What the Church does not do is presume salvation. A memorial that effectively announces heaven for every suicide victim undermines the seriousness of the act, dismisses the need for repentance, and risks leading souls into spiritual complacency. Cupich’s initiative is not pastoral—it is presumption dressed in compassion.

Westen outlines the true teaching: God is sovereign over life. The dignity of the human person is inviolable. Those who encourage or assist suicide bear moral responsibility. Caring for the sick is a duty. Suffering has meaning. Assisted suicide deprives souls of the chance for repentance and preparation for eternity.

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July 17, 2026

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