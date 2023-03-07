Traditional Family Values Enjoy Support in Africa

Traditional family values are still being supported in Africa. Despite the LGBTQ agenda’s attempt at using propaganda to change the ideals of the people there.

As the LGBTQ agenda continues to destroy the innocence of children and families in the West, pro-sodomy activists now seek to expand their progressive empire to Africa. Kenya, a stronghold of traditional Christianity, is the LGBT agenda’s prime target.

As Kenya resists LGBT pressure by holding fast to anti-LGBT laws, world figures are pushing anti-family and anti-life propaganda onto Kenya’s pro-life and pro-family culture. Charles Kanjama, a prominent Kenyan lawyer and legal expert, explains to LifeSite the legal defenses that Kenya can use to remain true to its traditional and Catholic values.

