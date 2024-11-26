Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Traditional Latin Mass is like an Easter egg hunt that lasts a lifetime

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

What is the purpose of having Mass said in a language the faithful cannot speak? What about the readings of the Epistle and Gospel – shouldn’t those at least be in the vernacular? Theologian and liturgical expert Dr. Peter Kwasniewski has compelling responses to these questions and more.

Our conversation is based around the themes explored in his latest book, Turned Around: Replying to Common Objections Against the Traditional Latin Mass, which you can purchase here: https://tanbooks.com/products/books/turned-around-replying-to-common-objections-against-the-traditional-latin-mass/

November 26, 2024

