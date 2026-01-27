Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

TRAGEDY: Priests BLOCKED from giving last rites after deadly train crash

John-Henry Westen recounts the harrowing story of a train crash in Spain where dying victims were denied the last rites despite priests being on the scene and ready to help.

He connects this moment to a deeper issue: the shift in Church-state relations since Vatican II that he argues has subordinated the Church’s spiritual mission to civil authority. The refusal to allow priests access to the dying echoes recent restrictions during COVID and exposes how modern interpretations of religious liberty have undermined the Church’s divine mandate. Westen urges Catholics to live in a state of grace, understand the importance of acts of perfect contrition, and stay spiritually prepared for death.

January 27, 2026

