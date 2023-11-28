Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

'Tridentine spirituality' will save the world

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More
Catholic theologian David Torkington urges Catholics to return to traditional ‘Tridentine spirituality’ as the answer to the rampant selfishness gripping the world after Vatican II. Torkington asserts that contemplative prayer rooted in the ancient Jewish “Shema” of Israel — finding full expression in the Council of Trent and the Tridentine Mass — has the power to transform our world and return to first principles: total love and fidelity to God. Discover how faithful Catholics can authentically give their lives to God through traditional contemplative prayer steeped in thousands of years of faithful devotion.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 28, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
1:06:24

'Tridentine spirituality' will save the world

Recent Videos
28:33

Bishop Strickland & Fr. James Altman - Hundreds rally outside USCCB assembly

Recent Videos
18:42

Move over 50 Cent & Run-D.M.C., Álvaro Vega can top your rhyme

Recent Videos
25:12

Bishop Schneider responds to Archbishop Viganò on papal legitimacy

Recent Videos
29:14

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland breaks his silence after his removal by Pope Francis

Recent Videos
28:27

Bishop Schneider: Blessing of same-sex unions is 'an abomination'

Recent Videos
18:25

The fallout from Pope Francis' suspension of ordinations by France's most faithful bishop

Recent Videos
27:06

Pope Francis, a 'false church,' and the Synod on Synodality | Matt Gaspers

Recent Videos
1:35:14

Catholic lay leaders worldwide reject the 'false church' being set up by Pope Francis

Recent Videos
39:19

New Knights of St. John Paul II seek to reclaim world for Christ

Recent Videos
28:40

Explaining Pope Francis & COVID-19 lockdowns | Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa

Recent Videos
52:33

SPECIAL: Pope Francis' agenda is the progressive vision of Vatican II

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...