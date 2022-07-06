The John-Henry Westen Show

Trudeau doesn't care one bit about families impacted by COVID jab mandate: Canadian veteran

Jesse DeCosta, a Canadian veteran and father of two, shares his story of how Justin Trudeau's COVID jab mandate cost him a job he enjoyed.

July 6, 2022

