Trudeau is scapegoating the 'unvaccinated' like Hitler did the Jews

Prime Minister Trudeau is maligning Canadians opposed to receiving the experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy injections, scapegoating them for the lockdowns that he himself is imposing. Trudeau even went so far as to label vaccine-free Canadians as “extremists,” “racists,” and “misogynists” who deny science.

The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 6, 2022

