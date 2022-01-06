Trudeau is scapegoating the 'unvaccinated' like Hitler did the Jews
Prime Minister Trudeau is maligning Canadians opposed to receiving the experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy injections, scapegoating them for the lockdowns that he himself is imposing. Trudeau even went so far as to label vaccine-free Canadians as “extremists,” “racists,” and “misogynists” who deny science.
The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 6, 2022
Recent VideosSee More
-
Trudeau is scapegoating the 'unvaccinated' like Hitler did the Jews
-
Political provocateur goes from pro-life atheist to full fledged Catholic who embraces motherhood
-
Justin Trudeau is the ultimate hypocrite who boasts of being for minority rights while crushing them
-
LifeSite staffer calls on young culture warriors to enlist in revamped internship program
-
Unpacking Pope Francis' war on Latin Mass Catholics and why it matters for everyone else