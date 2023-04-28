Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Trudeau's internet censorship Bill C-11 becomes law
Bill C-11 now mandates that the CRTC be in charge of regulating online content on platforms such as YouTube and Netflix to ensure that such platforms are promoting content in accordance with a variety of CRTC guidelines.
April 28, 2023
