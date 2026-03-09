Trump and Epstein's DISASTER: Operation Epstein Fury | Frankly Ep26

Frank Wright argues that the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran is a strategic disaster driven by outside geopolitical pressures rather than American interests. He claims Israeli influence networks and what he calls the “Epstein class” have shaped Western foreign policy through money, leverage, and political pressure. The episode examines battlefield developments, including Iranian missile strikes and growing instability across the region. Wright warns that continued escalation could fracture alliances, destabilize energy markets, and draw major powers into a wider war. The analysis frames the conflict as part of a deeper struggle over who truly controls Western political decision-making.

