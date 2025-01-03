Trump and the Vatican 2025 | What to expect

President Donald Trump will begin his second non-consecutive term on January 20, inheriting an unstable world afflicted by wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Pope Francis’ health is also an increasing concern; the potential for a conclave this year raises questions about the direction of the Church and who could be the next pope. Is there a good reason for faithful Christians to be cautiously optimistic about 2025? Or should we expect the situation in the Church and world to continue getting worse? For answers to such questions and more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten