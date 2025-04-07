Trump Backs Us - Biden Blocked Us, Says Top Bishop
Archbishop Timothy Broglio, head of the USCCB, reveals it was “so much easier” working with the Trump administration than with Biden—especially on issues like abortion and religious freedom. In a sit-down with the Diocese of Lincoln, he questions Biden’s aggressive abortion stance despite claiming to be Catholic. The archbishop also voices support for Life Runners, a global pro-life movement spreading witness through action and faith.
MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-appoints-bishop-who-urged-usccb-to-delay-debate-on-communion-for-pro-abortion-politicians/
April 7, 2025
