Trump delivers: Supreme Court picks provide 'clean sweep' for Christians in 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued rulings favorable to pro-life and Christian principles. Join LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale as he goes one-on-one with Liberty Counsel attorney Jonathan Alexandre to discuss Trump’s pro-life legacy and its dramatic implications for life and liberty as the world transitions to a post-Roe America.

July 1, 2022

