Trump in Israel's Pocket? | How Netanyahu Benefits from Gaza’s Destruction

Is Donald Trump truly in Israel’s pocket? According to the Hebrew press, the answer may not be so simple. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing corruption scandals, many suspect he is prolonging the Gaza conflict to maintain political power. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Trump’s relationship with Israel is far more complex than his critics claim. This discussion unpacks the hidden motives behind the war, Netanyahu’s political maneuvering, and whether Trump is really the staunch ally—or independent force—some believe him to be.

Watch full episode here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/jfk-files-bombshell-cia-global-involvement/

April 2, 2025

