Trump in Israel's Pocket? | How Netanyahu Benefits from Gaza’s Destruction

Is Donald Trump truly in Israel’s pocket? According to the Hebrew press, the answer may not be so simple. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing corruption scandals, many suspect he is prolonging the Gaza conflict to maintain political power. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Trump’s relationship with Israel is far more complex than his critics claim. This discussion unpacks the hidden motives behind the war, Netanyahu’s political maneuvering, and whether Trump is really the staunch ally—or independent force—some believe him to be.

Watch full episode here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/jfk-files-bombshell-cia-global-involvement/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten