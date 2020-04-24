Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Trump is the best choice for Catholic voters in 2020: Catholic apologist

Fri Apr 24, 2020 - 1:59 pm EST

In This Episode

Catholic apologist Jesse Romero has just written a book arguing that Catholics should vote for President Trump in the 2020 elections. “A Catholic Vote for Trump: The Only Choice in 2020 for Republicans, Democrats, and Independents Alike."

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL