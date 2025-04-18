Trump PRAISES Easter Mass! Canadian PM Communion SCANDAL

President Donald Trump shocked many with a deeply Catholic Holy Week message — invoking the Paschal Triduum and Holy Mass in language rarely heard from world leaders. Meanwhile, in Canada, pro-abortion interim Prime Minister Mark Carney took Communion after a young priest unknowingly preached a bold homily condemning abortion and sacrilegious reception. The moment, caught on camera, triggered national outrage — and for the first time, Canada’s bishops are openly discussing denying Communion to pro-abortion politicians. Two young priests in St. Peter’s Square gave Communion only on the tongue, mirroring Saint John Paul II’s reverence. A U.S. press secretary begins meetings with prayer. And across the Church, signs of quiet revival are emerging — driven by faithful priests and hungry laypeople reclaiming the beauty of tradition. Amid cultural decay, is God sending signs of resurrection?

