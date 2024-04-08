BREAKING: Trump Touts Support For IVF, Abortion in Various Circumstances
Former president and presumptive Republican White House nominee Donald Trump declared abortion policy should be left to the states in a video address Monday morning. Trump insisted that he strongly supports the availability of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and that he is in favor of allowing the abortion of babies who are conceived through rape or incest.
April 8, 2024
