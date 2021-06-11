Trump was right. It’s all about China
Fri Jun 11, 2021 - 3:54 pm EST
In This Episode
John-Henry gives an explosive interview with Jack Maxey, who exposes the Biden family's corruption with China, and its coverup by the media and American intelligence agencies.
Share this article
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.