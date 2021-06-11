Podcast Image

Trump was right. It’s all about China

Fri Jun 11, 2021 - 3:54 pm EST

John-Henry gives an explosive interview with Jack Maxey, who exposes the Biden family's corruption with China, and its coverup by the media and American intelligence agencies.

