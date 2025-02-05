Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Trump's actions against gender ideology are only the beginning of a long fight

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

See More

The first two weeks of President Donald Trump’s second term have been a whirlwind of executive orders on a wide variety of issues, including some against gender ideology. What do these orders against gender ideology actually accomplish, and what do they leave aside?

On this week’s episode, Brandon Showalter of the Christian Post unpacks these executive orders and what they really mean in the fight against the transgender agenda. Above all, Showalter cautions us to remember that transgender activists won’t just give up because they’re losing a few battles in the culture war.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 5, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Trump's actions against gender ideology are only the beginning of a long fight

Recent Videos

What Trump's first week means for the pro-life movement

Recent Videos

Here's how to 'porn-proof' your church and community

Recent Videos

Culture of death is rising across the West. How should pro-lifers fight back?

Recent Videos

'Anti-woke' atheists who oppose gender ideology are not our allies: here's why

Recent Videos

Social conservatives had notable successes in Canada this year

Recent Videos

Here's why Christian Heritage Month should be celebrated across Canada

Recent Videos

Pro-freedom Canadians should care more about who's a judge over who's a politician: here's why

Recent Videos

How leftists manipulate language to frame the debate on abortion, euthanasia, transgenderism

Recent Videos

How to raise pro-life children in a pro-abortion society

Recent Videos

3 challenges pro-lifers will face under a second Trump administration

Recent Videos

Why does the Trudeau government hate Canada's Christian heritage?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...