Trump's anti-woke 'vibe shift' offers hope. But we have a long way to go

Liberals and conservatives alike have noticed an obvious “vibe shift” in America over the past several months, specifically since Donald Trump was elected to take back the White House. This shift must be welcomed and celebrated, but there’s still a lot of work ahead of us to defeat woke ideology and reestablish a Christian culture.

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses some of the cultural effects of Trump’s second term in office, specifically an increasing interest in the Christian faith. While this sudden interest in Christianity is encouraging, Jonathon explains that it is mainly due to an increasing desire to find deeper spiritual meaning. Many are still not willing to submit to the fullness of the faith with its moral obligations.

March 5, 2025

