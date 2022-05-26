Trump-endorsed John Gibbs surges in key GOP Congressional race
Michigan is in the national spotlight over one of the upcoming Republican primaries (August 2nd) that is a priority for Donald Trump, and his hand-picked candidate to unseat a House member who voted to impeach him has a commanding lead in early polling.
