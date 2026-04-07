Trump’s CHILLING Iran WARNING: “A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight”

John-Henry Westen warns of a potential global flashpoint after statements attributed to President Donald Trump regarding a deadline tied to the Strait of Hormuz. He outlines the risk of economic shock, fuel shortages, and widespread instability if tensions escalate. The discussion also highlights backlash to Trump’s Easter messaging, criticized by Tucker Carlson for its tone on Christianity’s holiest day. The situation is framed not only as geopolitical, but deeply spiritual.

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