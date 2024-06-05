Trump's Conviction and Fauci's Confession
President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in Manhattan, revealing uncharted legal territory in the United States which many are calling a wide-open attack upon American freedom and norms. While Trump never took the stand, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted a bombshell truth: his 2020 guidance during the worldwide lockdowns was entirely arbitrary.
June 5, 2024
