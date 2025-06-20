Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Trump's FURY at Iran & PRIDE MONTH Liturgy Shocks Catholics?!

From Trump’s fiery Iran rhetoric and donor-driven foreign policy to the LGBTQ-themed liturgy in Syracuse that stunned Catholics nationwide, the panel exposes the political forces pushing toward war and the spiritual crisis unfolding inside the Church, calling Catholics to resist with clarity, courage, and devotion to the Sacred Heart. Amid chaos, signs of hope remain. Pope Leo XIV’s reception in Chicago shows hunger for tradition is alive.

June 20, 2025

32:39

ENCORE : Church fathers SHATTERED my Protestant faith | Joshua Charles

25:59

Vatican Honors Bishop Loyal to CCP?! | Power Plays Incoming

24:28

Signs of a Catholic revival?! The youth are WAKING UP | Fr. Chris Alar

21:45

Is Pope Leo XIV REVERSING the war on tradition?

24:59

Pope Leo XIV CLARIFIES on marriage & family

40:06

Leaked document EXPOSED: Dissecting Charlotte’s war on reverence!

32:02

Fr. Chris Alar RESPONDS to Charlotte's Latin Mass BAN

27:03

Pope Leo XIV’s first BOLD MOVE: What comes next?

30:11

A new dawn: Pope Leo XIV and a return to clarity | Deal Hudson

32:33

ENCORE | Faith before politics: Catholics can SAVE the WEST

37:49

Strickland on Pope Leo XIV: A chance for true renewal

