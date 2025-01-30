Trump’s Pro-Life Pardons & The Fight Against Abortion in 2025

Pro-life leaders talk about the pardons signed by Donald Trump during the 2025 March for Life, which have freed pro-life activists imprisoned under the FACE Act.

Katie Daniel from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America explains that these pardons erase all legal consequences, allowing activists to continue their advocacy without fear of past charges resurfacing. Ashley McGuire from the Catholic Association tells John-Henry Westen about the fight against pro-abortion ballot initiatives at the state level.

Highlighting a recent pro-life victory in Florida and encouraging Catholics nationwide to replicate those efforts by supporting pregnancy resource centers and legislative protections for pro-life initiatives. Erik Baptist of Alliance Defending Freedom discusses a Supreme Court case concerning South Carolina’s decision to defund Planned Parenthood.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten