Trump’s Pro-Life Pardons & The Fight Against Abortion in 2025

Pro-life leaders talk about the pardons signed by Donald Trump during the 2025 March for Life, which have freed pro-life activists imprisoned under the FACE Act.

Katie Daniel from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America explains that these pardons erase all legal consequences, allowing activists to continue their advocacy without fear of past charges resurfacing. Ashley McGuire from the Catholic Association tells John-Henry Westen about the fight against pro-abortion ballot initiatives at the state level.

Highlighting a recent pro-life victory in Florida and encouraging Catholics nationwide to replicate those efforts by supporting pregnancy resource centers and legislative protections for pro-life initiatives. Erik Baptist of Alliance Defending Freedom discusses a Supreme Court case concerning South Carolina’s decision to defund Planned Parenthood.

January 30, 2025

