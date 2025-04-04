Trump’s Vision for Canada | 51st State or Failed State?

Donald Trump’s recent comments about Canada becoming the 51st state have reignited debates over the country’s political and economic trajectory. With tariffs, liberal policies, and a struggling economy under fire, many see Canada as a failing globalist state. As trade tensions rise and leadership changes loom, could Canada face a dramatic political shift? Know more about Trump’s statements, the state of Canada’s economy, and what the future may hold.

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/did-trump-just-spark-a-canadian-political-crisis/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten