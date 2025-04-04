Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Trump’s Vision for Canada | 51st State or Failed State?

Donald Trump’s recent comments about Canada becoming the 51st state have reignited debates over the country’s political and economic trajectory. With tariffs, liberal policies, and a struggling economy under fire, many see Canada as a failing globalist state. As trade tensions rise and leadership changes loom, could Canada face a dramatic political shift? Know more about Trump’s statements, the state of Canada’s economy, and what the future may hold.

April 4, 2025

