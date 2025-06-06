Trust God, Not the Internet — Start Praying for Pope Leo

As Pope Leo XIV begins his pontificate, many Catholics are already being drawn into online speculation and social media panic about what may or may not happen next. Instead of fueling anxiety, this moment calls for prayer, trust, and focus on what is truly unfolding. Here we reflect on the early signs of hope under Pope Leo, the calm he brings after years of turmoil, and the danger of allowing digital noise to drown out real discernment. Let us pray for our Holy Father and the Church—not obsess over unverified predictions.

